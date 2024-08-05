CMC Releases a New Valuation Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (“CMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is releasing a new valuation report of its Company recently received and prepared by Fundamental Research Limited (“FRC’), of Vancouver. FRC were contracted by the Company in 2023 to produce review reports and this work is a completion on that project.

The FRC report provides an overview of the Company’s activities, plans and recent deals. Although not mentioned in the report, the sale of the gold processing facility in Bishop, California is incorporated into FRC’s valuation. The report will be posted on the company’s website at www.cmcmetals.ca – Investors – Analyst Reports or can be made available by sending a request to the below listed contact.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of CMC noted “The valuation presents a compelling case for investment in our Company. Like many juniors in this current market, we are currently significantly undervalued according to FRC’s calculations. Companies like ours are important as we are the early stage explorers. We work to discover deposits and can generate significant value with success. It is hard work but a critical part of our sector that deserves more recognition as micro-caps like CMC present the potential for significant value generation. Our plan released yesterday is solid, practical, manageable, and created after considerable thought and data review. Yes we need cash – – but CMC’s unique position that we will receive cash from our deals in 2024 and we will have the ability to monetize some of our assets to raise finances for the 2025 exploration season. In that regard, we hope the current valuation persuades investors that our Company is a good target for investment in 2025.”

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade silver-lead-zinc critical mineral carbonate replacement and skarn deposits in the Rancheria Silver District in Northern British Columbia and Yukon. Their properties include their flagship Silverknife project which is immediately adjacent to Coeur Mining’s Silvertip deposit, one of the highest-grade underground CRD-vein deposits in the world, the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon) and the Amy claims (north-central British Columbia). Other polymetallic projects in its portfolio and available for option include the Bridal Veil (Newfoundland) which is an orogenic gold target, and silver-gold target – Logjam (Yukon) possibly with porphyritic association.

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (709) 327 8013

[email protected]

Suite 1000-409 Granville St.

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC’s news distribution list, please send an email to [email protected] or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

“This news release may contain certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.”



CBJ Newsmakers