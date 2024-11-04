CMG Targets Faster Simulation Solutions with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to further develop and optimize CMG subsurface simulation solutions for increased speed, performance, and energy efficiency.

CMG is continuing the evolution of its simulation solutions to fully leverage the potential of NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper™ Superchips, and the NVIDIA high-performance computing software stack, as well as the high-performance computing software development kit. By leveraging NVIDIA’s platform, CMG aims to unlock improvements to computational speed while maintaining the high degree of technical accuracy that the company is known for.

A large focus for CMG is also energy transition. Not only is CMG a leader in reservoir simulation solutions but is also at the forefront driving new solutions for carbon capture and storage (CCS) simulation, which are key to the energy transition. Additionally, running on the NVIDIA GH200 platform can allow for less energy consumption when running CMG’s solutions.

“Leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing offers CMG a platform to innovate at the intersection of numerical simulation, AI, and high-performance computing,” said Pramod Jain, CEO of CMG. “Our work with NVIDIA underscores CMG’s ongoing dedication to technological excellence, demonstrating our commitment to advancing industry-leading simulation solutions and delivering greater value to our clients by prioritizing speed and efficiency.”

By integrating NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing platform, CMG can continue to empower energy companies to make faster, more informed decisions, helping them optimize both oil and gas production and energy transition projects like CCS.

“Among the world’s most complex problems to tackle are subsurface simulations,” said Marc Spieler, senior managing director of energy at NVIDIA. “CMG’s adoption of NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing provides an energy-efficient, high-performance computing platform to drive meaningful change in conventional energy applications and support a wide range of energy transition initiatives.”

About CMG

CMG (TSX: CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, and Oslo. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “aims”, “target”, “optimize”, “benefit”, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on CMG’s assumptions or beliefs as to the outcome or timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected benefits of the partnership, and the optimization of solutions for speed, performance and energy efficiency, and the expected impact on client operations and decision-making processes. Various assumptions are applied in setting such expectations, including, but without limitation, market acceptance and demand for the products, the operational benefits and the potential time and cost savings relating to the integration and use of these products. Although such statements are based on the reasonable assumptions of CMG’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, CMG is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Because of the risks and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



