Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 56586 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-800-990-4777 International and local dial-in: 1-289-819-1299 or 1-514-400-3794

You can also use the following quick link: https://emportal.ink/40yEwQn. This new connection link will allow each participant to connect to the conference call by clicking on the URL link and easily enter their name and phone number.

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and enter the code 56586#. The recording will be available until March 5, 2025.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Blanchette

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308

[email protected] Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026 ext. 1180



