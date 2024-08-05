Colliers Announces Voting Results

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 1, 2025, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 13, 2025 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr. 69,752,926 99.01 % 699,883 0.99 % P. Jane Gavan 54,954,896 78.00 % 15,497,913 22.00 % Stephen J. Harper 66,530,374 94.43 % 3,922,434 5.57 % Jay S. Hennick 67,896,895 96.37 % 2,555,913 3.63 % Katherine M. Lee 51,637,716 73.29 % 18,815,092 26.71 % Poonam Puri 68,545,264 97.29 % 1,907,544 2.71 % Benjamin F. Stein 56,699,259 80.48 % 13,753,549 19.52 % John M. Sullivan 70,165,924 99.59 % 286,885 0.41 % L. Frederick Sutherland 69,539,687 98.70 % 913,122 1.30 % Edward Waitzer 68,055,553 96.60 % 2,397,255 3.40 %

In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

