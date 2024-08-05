Skip to content
Colliers to announce fourth quarter and full year results on February 6, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, will be issued by press release on February 6, 2025, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on February 6, 2025, and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 with conference ID 30133. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global diversified professional services company, specializing in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy and investment management. With operations in 70 countries, our 22,000 enterprising professionals provide exceptional service and expert advice to clients. For nearly 30 years, our experienced leadership – with substantial inside ownership – has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual investment returns for shareholders. With annual revenues exceeding $4.5 billion and $99 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property, infrastructure and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, investors and people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Company Contact
Christian Mayer, CFO
Colliers International Group Inc.
(416) 960-9500


