Colliers to announce fourth quarter and full year results on February 6, 2025

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, will be issued by press release on February 6, 2025, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on February 6, 2025, and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-289-819-1520 and Toll Free – NA 1-800-549-8228 with conference ID 30133. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section. For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.

