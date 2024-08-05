Skip to content
Colonel Sanders Serves Up a One-of-a Kind Combo for the Eras

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Influencer Chris Olsen helped The Colonel get ready for Canada’s most anticipated concert. They enjoyed KFC’s new Combo 13 together, created custom hand-crafted bracelets and a fan poster that read “I made this for you”, that the Colonel proudly waved with fans.

Sreeja Sasidharan
647.212.3121
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db2e0a0a-8eaa-40d0-a8ae-c297c0f4c92d


