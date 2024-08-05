Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv & Citytv+ –

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

BEVERLY SARAZA (Toronto, ON) received a standing ovation after performing an explosive cover of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J. featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

received a standing ovation after performing an explosive cover of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J. featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Strongman TULGA (Mongolia) shocked the crowd by holding a 330-pound pole with his teeth while hanging from the ceiling, host Lindsay Ell said it’s “the most dangerous thing I’ve seen on the CGT stage.”

shocked the crowd by holding a 330-pound pole with his teeth while hanging from the ceiling, host Lindsay Ell said it’s “the most dangerous thing I’ve seen on the CGT stage.” THE MARTIN BOYS (Woodstock, NB) performed an original country song called ”Miracle Cure,” judge Shania Twain said “that song could be on the radio tomorrow.”

performed an original country song called ”Miracle Cure,” judge Shania Twain said “that song could be on the radio tomorrow.” Comedian SAI KIT LO (Markham, ON) had the judges in stitches, Howie Mandel said “I think you’re going to be in the final!”

had the judges in stitches, Howie Mandel said “I think you’re going to be in the final!” CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! (Toronto, ON) put a clever mashup of “We Will Rock You” by Queen and “Rock You” by Helix, and had the entire audience singing along, Katherine said it was “an ingenious way to share their talent.”

put a clever mashup of “We Will Rock You” by Queen and “Rock You” by Helix, and had the entire audience singing along, Katherine said it was “an ingenious way to share their talent.” CHANTAAAAL ( Can c on , France) did a drag rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, judge Kardinal Offishall said it was “incredibly entertaining.”

did a drag rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, judge Kardinal Offishall said it was “incredibly entertaining.” ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS (Toronto, ON) performed a live synchronized drone show with 600 breathtaking lights in a dazzling feat of engineering and artistry.

performed a live synchronized drone show with 600 breathtaking lights in a dazzling feat of engineering and artistry. America’s Got Talent alumni and viral performer WES-P (Japan) did a risque act that had audiences at the edge of their seat, Shania said it was “so full of suspense!”

did a risque act that had audiences at the edge of their seat, Shania said it was “so full of suspense!” Kardinal hit his Golden Buzzer for singer CARSIM BIRMINGHAM (Vancouver, BC) after his emotional and powerful performance of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 18)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Stunt

Nairobi, Kenya

Check Out THE JAMBO BROTHERS’ Performance

BEVERLY SARAZA – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check Out BEVERLY SARAZA’s Performance

YUIYUI – Dance

Japan

Check Out YUIYUI’s Performance

TULGA – Variety

Mongolia

Check Out TULGA’s Performance

DEEP SOUTHWEST – Comedy

Chatham-Kent, ON

Check Out DEEP SOUTHWEST’s Performance

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

Check Out THE MARTIN BOYS’ Performance

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

Check Out SAI KIT LO’s Performance

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! – Vocal Group

Toronto, ON

Check Out CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!’s Performance

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

France

Check Out CHANTAAAAL’s Performance

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

Check Out ILLUMIN DRONE SHOW’s Performance

WES-P – Variety

Japan

Check Out WES-P’s Performance

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

Check Out CARSIM BIRMINGHAM’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, March 25)

THOMAS ROCHELET– Variety

Montréal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ERIC MANUEL – Singer/Musician

Florida, USA

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety

Acton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

GERRARDON – Variety

Japan

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer/Musician

Paris, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

MONTREAL TRIO – Variety

Montréal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

