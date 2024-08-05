Condor Announces Closing of $19.4 Million Brokered Financing

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Condor Energies Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CDR) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered offering of common shares of Condor (“Common Shares”) at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.4 million, including the exercise of the agents’ option for approximately $2.4 million (collectively, the “Offering”).

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation, as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Auctus Advisors LLP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the ongoing workover program as part of Condor’s production enhancement service activities in Uzbekistan, accelerating a multi-well vertical and horizontal drilling program to the first half of 2025, purchasing additional in-field flowline water separation systems and field equipment, upgrading field facilities, working capital and general corporate purposes. Condor is continuing and expanding the workover program initiated in June 2024 comprised of plunger lift installations, production tubing replacements, perforating previously non-depleted and bypassed pay zones and other workover activities. A third service rig is planned to commence operations in the first quarter of 2025.

The Offering was completed under a combined Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“LIFE”) private placement and concurrent private placement to accredited investors (“Private Placement”). As part of the Offering, 5,263,150 Common Shares (“LIFE Common Shares”) were sold to purchasers pursuant to LIFE under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. In addition, 4,935,432 Common Shares (“Accredited Investor Common Shares”) were sold to accredited investors in the Private Placement under the accredited investor exemption in all provinces of Canada, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The LIFE Common Shares offered are immediately “free-trading” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Unless permitted under securities legislation, the Accredited Investor Common Shares cannot be traded before April 10, 2025.

Certain directors and other insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and subscribed into the Offering, acquiring an aggregate of 1,161,999 Common Shares. Participation by the directors and other insiders in the Offering was considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders’ participation in the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the securities issued under the Offering (and the consideration paid to the Company therefor) to interested parties (as defined under MI 61-101) did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). A material change report in connection with the participation of insiders in the Offering will be filed within 10 days of the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents a cash commission of $698,364 and issued to the Agents 169,042 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). In addition, the Agents received an advisory fee of approximately $250,000 and 52,122 advisory broker warrants on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.20 per Common Share at any time on or before December 9, 2026.

About Condor

Condor is a Canadian-based, TSX-listed energy transition company focused on European and Asian markets. The Company produces natural gas and condensate in Uzbekistan stemming from a production enhancement services contract for increasing the production, ultimate recovery and overall system efficiency from an integrated cluster of eight conventional natural gas-condensate fields. The Company also has ongoing initiatives to construct and operate LNG facilities in Kazakhstan and to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan.

