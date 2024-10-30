Consolidated Lithium Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (“Consolidated Lithium” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000 (the “Offering”). For more information on the Offering, please see the Company’s press releases dated September 23, 2024 and October 23, 2024, each of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pursuant to the Offering, Consolidated Lithium issued on a “flow-through basis” 12,000,000 Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 until October 30, 2026. The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period, which expires on March 1, 2025. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration work on its mining properties located in Quebec, Canada, including treating bulk samples, field geological mapping, geophysical surveys and various other site expenses, and paying certain amounts owing to retain its mining concessions. None of the proceeds will be used for management fees or investor relations and none will be paid to Non-Arm’s Length Parties of the Company (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). No specific use has yet been identified by the Company for amounts representing 10% or more of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, Consolidated Lithium paid finder’s fees of $20,000 in cash and issued 640,000 non-transferable finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”) to an eligible finder in accordance with TSXV policies. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 at any time prior to October 30, 2026.

Richard Quesnel, the chief executive officer and a director of the Company, subscribed for 4,000,000 Units pursuant to the Offering (the “Insider Participation”). Mr. Quesnel’s participation is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing the Offering as the details of the abovementioned Insider Participation were not settled until shortly prior to closing, and the Company wished to close the Offering on an expedited basis.

Consolidated Lithium’s chief executive officer, Richard Quesnel, commented: “I am pleased to have completed this financing to continue to move our projects forward. The Company is excited at the opportunity to continue exploration at its large land position surrounding the producing North American Lithium mine. To that end, I was also proud to participate personally in this financing and show support for the Company.”

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

