Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

Q4 2024 Headlines:

Revenue increased 18% (5% organic growth) to €364.9 million compared to €309.7 million in Q4 2023.

Net income increased 32% to €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) from €42.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2023.

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.7 million resulting in total consideration of €54.6 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 28% to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million in Q4 2023.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 27% to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million in Q4 2023.

2024 Headlines:

Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €1,294.9 million compared to €1,125.0 million in 2023.

Net income increased 30% to €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) from €115.4 million (€0.88 on a diluted per share basis) in 2023.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €153.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 41% to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million in 2023.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 44% to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was €364.9 million, an increase of 18%, or €55.2 million, compared to €309.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were €1,294.9 million, an increase of 15%, or €169.9 million, compared to €1,125.0 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for each of the periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased €13.7 million to €56.2 million compared to €42.5 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.40 in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.31 for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 net income increased €34.1 million to €149.5 million compared to €115.4 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.88 for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €17.2 million to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 28%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €101.1 million to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 41%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €7.7 million to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 27%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €54.0 million to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 44%.

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash 206,157 179,059 Accounts receivable 142,791 134,079 Unbilled revenue 45,415 44,838 Inventories 4,930 4,517 Other assets 55,107 55,250 454,400 417,742 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 23,245 20,030 Right of use assets 75,666 61,066 Deferred income taxes 19,905 16,412 Other assets 11,983 13,824 Intangible assets 950,670 903,709 1,081,470 1,015,042 Total assets 1,535,870 1,432,784 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans 225,718 161,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 250,361 211,423 Deferred revenue 166,593 138,854 Provisions 2,582 1,708 Acquisition holdback payables 13,073 12,292 Lease obligations 23,629 20,614 Income taxes payable 18,233 20,068 700,189 566,035 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 49,300 64,615 Deferred income taxes 145,911 137,155 Acquisition holdback payables 10,061 1,339 Lease obligations 53,188 41,524 Other liabilities 45,825 29,632 304,285 274,266 Total liabilities 1,004,474 840,301 Shareholders’ Equity: Capital stock 39,412 39,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,584 2,390 Retained earnings 266,281 297,382 Non-controlling interests 220,119 253,299 531,396 592,483 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,535,870 1,432,784

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue License 43,507 35,458 Professional services 326,877 297,669 Hardware and other 24,819 18,045 Maintenance and other recurring 899,659 773,801 1,294,862 1,124,973 Expenses Staff 706,579 625,200 Hardware 16,851 12,068 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 100,085 88,074 Occupancy 10,951 8,351 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 50,382 43,639 Professional fees 20,722 15,318 Other, net 13,427 15,422 Depreciation 34,088 30,586 Amortization of intangible assets 135,499 121,124 1,088,584 959,782 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 617 – Bargain purchase (gain) (517 ) – Finance and other expenses (income) 22,705 20,426 22,804 20,426 Income (loss) before income taxes 183,474 144,766 Current income tax expense (recovery) 62,413 53,098 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (28,410 ) (23,759 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 34,004 29,338 Net income (loss) 149,470 115,427 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 91,994 71,753 Non-controlling interests 57,476 43,674 Net income (loss) 149,470 115,427 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 82,766,336 81,889,764 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 1.11 0.88 Diluted 1.11 0.88

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) 149,470 115,427 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 7,241 2,344 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 7,241 2,344 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 156,711 117,771 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 3,193 1,201 Non-controlling interests 4,048 1,143 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 7,241 2,344 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 95,187 72,954 Non-controlling interests 61,524 44,817 Total comprehensive income (loss) 156,711 117,771

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 Capital Stock Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) – – 91,994 91,994 57,476 149,470 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax – 3,193 – 3,193 4,048 7,241 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 3,193 – 3,193 4,048 7,241 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 3,193 91,994 95,187 61,524 156,711 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity – – (251 ) (251 ) (369 ) (620 ) Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus – – 4,797 4,797 (4,797 ) – Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company – – (127,641 ) (127,641 ) – (127,641 ) Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048 ) (9,048 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests – – – – (80,489 ) (80,489 ) Balance at December 31, 2024 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2023 Capital Stock Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 39,412 (232 ) 226,919 266,099 201,685 467,784 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) – – 71,753 71,753 43,674 115,427 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax – 1,201 – 1,201 1,143 2,344 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 1,201 – 1,201 1,143 2,344 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 1,201 71,753 72,954 44,817 117,771 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity – 1,422 (1,290 ) 131 (203 ) (72 ) Contribution by non-controlling interests – – – – 9,617 9,617 Acquisition of non-controlling interests – – – – (803 ) (803 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests – – – – (1,814 ) (1,814 ) Balance at December 31, 2023 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483

Topicus.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 149,470 115,427 Adjustments for: Depreciation 34,088 30,586 Amortization of intangible assets 135,499 121,124 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 617 – Bargain purchase (gain) (517 ) – Finance and other expenses (income) 22,705 20,426 Income tax expense (recovery) 34,004 29,338 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 27,106 (20,062 ) Income taxes (paid) received (55,344 ) (50,281 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 347,627 246,558 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (2,054 ) (1,422 ) Interest paid on other facilities (21,124 ) (15,779 ) Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap – 4,809 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 65,000 25,000 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 30,238 37,010 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 7,873 – Repayment of loan from CSI – (29,878 ) Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (300 ) 1,342 Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive – 9,617 Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048 ) – Repayments of term and other loans (47,786 ) (84,226 ) Credit facility transaction costs (1,321 ) (278 ) Payments of lease obligations (24,594 ) (21,784 ) Other financing activities (356 ) (573 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (80,489 ) (1,814 ) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641 ) – Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (211,602 ) (77,977 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (112,952 ) (113,846 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 35,532 12,291 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (22,385 ) (17,622 ) Purchases of other investments – (248 ) (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (2,128 ) – Property and equipment purchased (8,283 ) (7,778 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (110,217 ) (127,203 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1,291 909 Increase (decrease) in cash 27,099 42,287 Cash, beginning of period 179,059 136,772 Cash, end of period 206,157 179,059



