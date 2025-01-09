CWF Announces Winners of National Photo Contest

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is proud to announce the winners of its Reflections of Nature photo contest. This year, the contest received a record-shattering number of submissions: more than 13,200 images in total, more than double the previous best year.

“We are grateful to every single person who shared their special wildlife moments with us,” says CWF CEO Sean Southey. “The contest not only showcases the beauty of Canada’s natural world but also emphasizes the importance of wildlife conservation and appreciation. Each photograph tells a story, reflecting the unique relationship Canadians have with their environment.”

CWF encourages everyone to explore the winning images and consider how they can contribute to wildlife conservation efforts in their own communities. The contest serves as a reminder of the vital role that nature plays in our lives and the need to conserve it for future generations.

The award-winning photos will be featured in Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazines as well as on the Canadian Wildlife Federation’s website.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER – In Hot Pursuit by Barb Callander of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. Award-winning image taken in the Great Bear Rainforest of B.C.

“The story told in this image is about the intensity of a life and death battle for survival and the focus and explosive energy of the wolf. Pacific salmon and wolves are both keystone species and important players in maintaining a fragile ecosystem,” Callander says.

GRAND PRIZE RUNNER-UP – Magical Moment by Olivier Gicquel of Quebec City, Que. Award-winning image taken near the mouth of the Chaudière River in Lévis, Que.

“The photo highlights four young Canada geese of the year crossing a river, followed by their parents, who are just out of frame. Their silhouettes are illuminated by the last rays of the sun; this effect on their plumage lasted only a few seconds before fading into darkness. It was only afterward that I realized how lucky I had been to capture this scene,” Gicquel says.

FOCUS ON FAUNA:

WINNER: Gannet Delight by Marie-Josée D’Amour of Longueuil, Que. Award-winning image taken in Bonaventure Island, Percé Qué.

“I was most of the time lying on the grass taking shots when this Gannet came just in front of me to collect materials to make a cozy nest,” says D’Amour, who had to zoom out for the head shot. “I was excited to see this beautiful bird with this feather and grass in its beak.”

RUNNER UP: Moose Encounter by Jesse Olivier, Châteauguay, Que.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Foxes on the Beach by Brittany Crossman of Riverview, N.B.

Pelicans by Sherry Malinoski of Kakabeka Falls, Ont.

The Gang’s all Here by Norrie Franko of Wellandport, Ont.

Pacific Tree Frog by Christy Grinton of North Saanich, B.C.

CANADIAN LANDSCAPES

WINNER: Edge of the World by Leona Rockwood of St. John’s, Nfld. Photo taken at Elliston.

“I love everything about this scene, really. From the carved-out coastline to the splash of colour in the clouds and the early morning fog hanging around before it moved off for good,” Rockwood says.

RUNNER UP: Lightning Strike and Double Rainbow by Joey Siemens of Winkler, Man.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Winter Sunset by Cathleen Mewis of Saskatoon, Sask.

In the Distance by Jacqueline Tyley of Whitehorse, Y.T.

Crashing Waves by Patrick Maxwell of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

CONNECTING WITH NATURE

WINNER: Natural Texture by Dana McMullen of Eagle Lake, Ont. Photo taken at Opeongo Lake, Algonquin Provincial Park.

“I arrived an hour before sunrise. The air was cold, and fog was starting to rise from the water as the sky began to light up. The cloudscape began to glow and reflect in the calm waters below,” McMullen says. I worked fast to get as many different compositions as I could, and I’m glad I did.”

RUNNER UP: Descending at Dusk by Jonathan Franchomme of Quebec City, Que.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Turtle Crossing by Trevor Lowthers of Dartmouth, N.S.

Immersed in Trees by Leigh Johnston of Hamilton, Ont.

Frog with Boy by Tanya Sokalski of Clifford, Ont.

URBAN INTERACTION:

WINNER: Reflections by Susanne Spanell of Vancouver, B.C.

“I was out early with a friend. The plan was to take sunrise pictures at Deer Lake. It was a foggy morning and made for nice fall photos. I spotted two mallard ducks on the lake in the morning fog. I realized that the lingering fog with the ducks plus the reflection of the buildings getting hit by the morning sun would make for a unique photo.”

RUNNER UP: Polar Bear at abandoned radar station by Steven Rose of Scarborough, Ont.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Starling Murmuration by Gerhard Kaiser of Windsor, Ont.

The city fox by Leona Rockwood of St. John’s, Nfld.

FINDING FLORA:

WINNER: Courtyard of my Building by Visnja Gasparic Vojvodic of Richmond, B.C.

“I took this photo during a casual stroll through a patch of poppies in my building’s courtyard,” says Vojvodic. “As I wandered through the patch, looking for something a little bit different, I noticed this poppy that had lost all of its petals.”

RUNNER UP: Foxtail, after the rain by Nico Finelli of Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Blanket Flowers by Crystal Chan, Richmond, B.C.

Water Lily by Alanna Cluff, Springwater, Ont.

The CWF Reflections of Nature Photo Contest runs July 1 to Sept. 30 annually. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

