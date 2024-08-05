Dark-Fantasy Action RPG Netherak Demons To Join Somnia Through Dream Catalyst

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netherak Demons, a brutal, dark-fantasy action RPG, is the newest game to join Dream Catalyst, an accelerator for Web3 games facilitated by L1 blockchain Somnia and Uprising Labs. By joining Dream Catalyst, the team behind Netherak Demons will receive support from both Somnia’s blockchain infrastructure and Uprising’s publishing expertise.

Netherak Demons is built around the core mechanics of exploration, demon customization and resource conquest. Through brutal battles, resource harvesting, and blacksmithing, players gather the tools needed to rebuild what was lost and restore the forsaken city of Imuran.

Blending tactical combat, deep customization, and a grim, competitive world, Netherak Demons brings a haunting new experience to the players who dare enter.

A Game That Turns Pain Into Power

In Netherak Demons, your enemies’ FEAR, PAIN, and TEARS are your key resources for weaponry, armor crafting and restoring your Citadel. You’ll be able to earn on-chain gear and cosmetics, giving your demon a unique look that you can show off to other players.

Fight Like a Demon

Customize your demon with powerful armor sets and rare weapons, each with their own skill trees and abilities. Strip enemies of their gear, dismantle their weapons, and forge your arsenal to dominate the battlefield.

Your mission is to rebuild Imuran, establish and expand control over its cursed territories. Venture through the dangerous lands of Netherak, challenge deadly creatures, face off against human champions, and unlock hidden zones sealed for centuries. Each new map holds terrifying foes, scarce resources, and secrets that expand the game’s dark lore.

Coming Soon to Somnia

Netherak Demons will first be available on PC, with plans to expand to consoles after launch. As the game continues development, it will leverage Somnia’s high-performance infrastructure to bring fast, scalable on-chain features to life, including player-owned gear, marketplace support, and fully tokenized progression.

“Netherak Demons brings a bold vision to on-chain gaming. It’s a perfect example of how genre-defining experiences can be enhanced by blockchain in ways that go beyond asset ownership,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “We’re excited to bring this dark and immersive world into our growing ecosystem and support its next chapter.”

Netherak Demons will feature an in-game marketplace, allowing players to trade gear and forge custom weapons. The free-to-play model keeps the game open to everyone, and with Somnia’s on-chain infrastructure, every piece of gear, weapon, and earned reward becomes part of your permanent legacy.

The gates of Netherak are opening soon.

Wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store and join the community

and join the community Follow Netherak Demons on Discord and X for updates on early access and to complete the social quest

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.

Stay updated with Somnia

Twitter | Discord | Telegram | Reddit | Lightpaper



CBJ Newsmakers