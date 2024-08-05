DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. Announces Resumption of Trading

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DGL Investments No. 1 Inc. (“DGL” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGL.P) announces that, further to its press release dated June 20, 2024 announcing the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with DACTA SG PTE. LTD., the Company’s common shares are expected to recommence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) at market open on or about April 4, 2025.

DGL is still actively seeking a business to acquire as its qualifying transaction.

Other Information and Updates

DGL will continue to provide further details in respect of any proposed qualifying transaction, in due course, by way of news releases.

About DGL

DGL is a capital pool company. The Company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Gurpreet S. Sangha

President and Chief Executive Officer

DGL Investments No. 1 Inc.

Telephone: (778) 245-2282

Email: [email protected]

