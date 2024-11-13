DiagnaMed Announces Stock Option Grants and Shares for Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a life sciences company focused on molecular hydrogen and AI diagnostics, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,500,000 stock options (“Options“) to its directors, officers and consultants at a price of $0.05 per common share, expiring five years from the date of grant and vest one-fourth increments with the first batch being released on the three-month anniversary and the remaining three quarters vesting equally on the six-month, nine-month, and twelve-month anniversary of the date of grant. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one Common Share.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of an aggregate of $67,800 of amount owing to an arm’s length creditor through the issuance of 1,356,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at $0.05 price per share to be determined at time of settlement.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a life sciences company focused on molecular hydrogen and AI diagnostics for brain health. DiagnaMed is exploring the medical use of hydrogen for brain health conditions, such as neurological and mental health disorders. In addition, the Company is commercializing BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI Platform, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

