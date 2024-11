Digihost Announces Earnings Release Date & Releases Updated Investor Presentation

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, is pleased to announce that the company will provide a summary of the Company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (all amounts in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) and a 2024 year-to-date update on its operations before market open on November 15, 2024. Additionally, The company will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2024 results on November 15, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET. Digihost’s executives will review the Company’s financial results for 3Q24 and provide more updates on the company’s state. Results will be shared via media release and on the company’s website at www.digihostpower.com. The Conference call and webinar will begin at 8:30 A.M ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below, or guests can utilize the Call Me link.

1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470.

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750233&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Additionally, the company has released a new investor presentation in anticipation of the call, which will be referenced during the earnings call on November 15th.

