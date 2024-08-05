Digital Risk Inc. Launches Digital Footprint Exposure Assessment Tool to Combat Human Cybersecurity Risks

LONDON, Ontario, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Risk Inc., a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the digital footprint exposure assessment tool, designed to help organizations identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks linked to human behavior and digital presence.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, nearly 74% of data breaches involve human elements, including breaches, leaked data, compromised credentials, and online impersonations. The new tool empowers organizations to understand their digital footprint by providing a comprehensive analysis of online exposures, potential attack vectors, and targeted risks to key personnel.

“The reality is that humans are the weakest link in cybersecurity,” said Keith Murray, founder of Digital Risk Inc. “Our focus is on taking control of human cybersecurity risks by providing actionable insights that help organizations proactively safeguard their digital environments. Our tool allows companies to understand where they are vulnerable and take strategic steps to minimize risk.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to see a London-headquartered startup making an impact in one of North America’s top ten emerging tech markets. As a past Board Chair of TechAlliance, Keith Murray has been a dedicated leader in our innovation ecosystem, and we are thrilled to see him launch Digital Risk Inc. His focus on tackling human-centric cyber threats reﬂects the kind of forward-thinking innovation that strengthens our region’s reputation as a leader in cybersecurity,” says Christina Fox, CEO of TechAlliance.

The digital footprint exposure assessment tool scans publicly available information, social media proﬁles, and third-party data sources to provide real-time intelligence on digital footprint risks. It highlights critical exposures such as personal data leaks, compromised usernames and passwords, and potential online impersonations. By offering tailored remediation strategies, Digital Risk Inc. enables businesses to protect their brand, employees, and digital assets more effectively.

Key features of the digital footprint exposure assessment tool:

Comprehensive Risk Analysis: Identiﬁes and evaluates digital exposures impacting the organization’s key personnel.

Digital Risk Inc. is committed to empowering organizations to “Know Your Risk, Control Your Exposure”, and this new tool is a critical component in the ﬁght against human-centric cyber threats.

For more information on the Digital Footprint Exposure Assessment Tool, visit digitalriskinc.com or contact Mike Sima at [email protected] .

About Digital Risk Inc.

Digital Risk Inc. is a cybersecurity leader specializing in digital risk management solutions designed to protect organizations from human-centric cyber exposures. By leveraging advanced threat intelligence and risk assessment tools, Digital Risk Inc. helps businesses understand their digital footprint and safeguard critical assets.

