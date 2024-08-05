DIOS to pursue exploration of Heberto Gold discovery, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) management reports with enthusiasm pursuing exploration of its Heberto Gold discovery & extents, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Gold prices are at a rare high.

Dios’ Historical 2015-2017 Drilling Results (Heberto channel graded 5.18 g/t gold on 5 meters)

Diamond Drill Hole Depth from To (m) Length (m)

True width grams/ton gold 2015-1

within 18

7.50 26.65

30.40 8.65

22.9 4.79

2.13 2015-9 65 87 22 2.00 2015-10

within 77.25 87.25

95.70 10

18.45 2.47

1.8 2016-19

within 71

68 84

132 13.00

64.00 3.65

1.21 2016-13

Within 56.25 63.50

76.50 7.25

20.25

41.50 2.05

1.00

0.63 2015-5

within 62.35

61.35 65.70

68.40 3.35

7.05 3.93

1.88 2015-5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46 2015-6

within 96.25

92.25 100 3.75

7.75 3.36

2.23 2015-11

within 212.3

203.4 216 3.7

12.6 3.23

1.17 2016-14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65 2016-15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53 2016-17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45 2017-17

including

within 310.20 317.4

275m vert. 7.2

3.33

11 1,7

3.3

1.13 2017-24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81

(See 2015-2017 Dios’press releases, as well as April 21, 2016 release)

Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m). Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23g/t Au/7.75 m).

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine grained pyrite and magnetite in several meters thick potassic altered shear zones.

Heberto Gold is located at the contact of a low mag with a higher magnetic area, seeming to extend eastward as well as different structures. Studies are ongoing in that sense.

There lies more overburden east of Heberto discovery outcrop, hiding possible gold occurrences, as proprietary geochemical data returned significant gold-in-till values.

Heberto major km scale gold system is located within a 5 X 8 km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, near Eastmain hydropower facilities, 50 km south of Newmont Eleonore world class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

Dios is looking for a significant world class oxidized IRG gold deposit. Enriched gold content in association with pyrite and magnetite confirm that model deposit.

Large road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto Gold is under-explored. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 Qualified Person, President of Dios reviewed this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. P.Geo

President

[email protected]

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com



CBJ Newsmakers