Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Reykjavík, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Edward Westropp
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

 Restricted Share Units (RSUs)
b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of RSUs in accordance with the Company’s RSU Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) – CAD 0
Volume(s) – 20,972
d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume:
  • Average price:

20,972
N/A
e) Date of the transaction(s): March 28, 2025
f) Place of the transaction XOFF


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance
Aura Minerals Successfully Starts Ramp-Up at Borborema, On Schedule, Within Budget, and Setting an ESG Benchmark
Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for the Dutton Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.