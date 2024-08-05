Discovery to Host Investor Presentation on March 3, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor presentation and webinar on March 3, 2025 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the transformational acquisition of the Porcupine Complex in and near Timmins, Ontario. The meeting will be hosted by Discovery’s CEO, Tony Makuch, with all members of the Company’s management team also attending.

Mr. Makuch commented: “Through the Porcupine acquisition, we are creating a new North American-focused precious metals company, combining high-quality gold production in Northern Ontario with our Cordero project in Chihuahua State, Mexico, one of the world’s largest silver development projects based on reserves and expected annual production. We are looking forward to meeting with investors next Monday to discuss our recent developments and our plans going forward.”

Details for the presentation are provided below.



ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On January 27, 2025, Discovery announced an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Porcupine Complex from a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation. The addition of the Porcupine Complex will transform the Company into a Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world’s most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside. The Acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng

President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

VP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.discoverysilver.com



CBJ Newsmakers