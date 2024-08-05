Discreet, Wireless, and Ultra-Slim: Momcozy Air 1, the Thinnest High-Tech Breast Pump, Debuts in North America on March 9

New York, NY, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, a global leader in maternal and baby care, is set to launch the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump, the thinnest wearable breast pump, in North America on March 9, 2025. Built for modern moms striving to balance work, family, and self-care, the Air 1 embodies the brand’s philosophy of “Discreet Pumping, Balanced Living.” It empowers busy moms to pump anytime, anywhere—effortlessly fitting into their daily routine without disruption.

A New Era of Wearable Breast Pump: Ultra-Thin, Powerful, and Truly Discreet

Traditional breast pumps often force moms to choose between discretion and performance. Bulky designs make them hard to conceal, while smaller options sometimes sacrifice suction power. The Momcozy Air 1 changes that equation. As the thinnest wearable breast pump on the market, it integrates effortlessly into a mom’s day, allowing her to pump anytime, anywhere—without feeling weighed down or self-conscious. Its ultra-slim profile fits naturally inside a bra, offering complete privacy, while advanced motor technology ensures powerful suction for effective milk expression.

For many moms, one of the most frustrating aspects of pumping is struggling to position the nipple correctly inside an opaque flange. Poor alignment can lead to reduced milk output, discomfort, and the constant need for adjustments—disrupting an already time-sensitive process. The Momcozy Air 1 solves this with its innovative transparent top, making it the first wearable pump to offer instant visual confirmation for precise placement, helping moms maintain comfort and efficiency with minimal adjustments.

Another major barrier for pumping moms has been the inconvenience of frequent recharging and reliance on power outlets. The wireless charging breast pump solution of the Momcozy Air 1 changes the game. With innovative charging case, it provides up to 15 sessions or five days of use—freeing moms from the hassle of constant charging. Designed for real-life demands, the all-in-one charging case also serves as a compact storage unit, keeping everything organized and ready to go. Whether traveling, balancing back-to-back meetings, or managing a busy day, moms can pump without disruption—no cords, no stress, no compromises.

For a product that plays such a crucial role in a mother’s routine, safety and comfort are top priorities. The Air 1 features a soft 50A silicone flange, ensuring a gentle, skin-friendly fit that adapts to all breast shapes. With only five parts to clean and assemble, maintaining hygiene is effortless—an essential benefit for moms balancing work and childcare.

At under 45dB, the discreet breast pump operates whisper-quietly, making it the best breast pump for office use. Moms can pump during meetings, work calls, or in shared spaces without worrying about noise. With seamless integration into the Momcozy app, users can track milk volume, switch modes, and receive full-collector notifications hands-free.

Evolving for Moms: Innovation That Empowers

Momcozy has always been committed to evolving for moms, continuously innovating to make every stage of motherhood more comfortable, convenient, and supported. The Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump is the latest example of this commitment—designed to seamlessly fit into a mother’s life while offering advanced, hassle-free pumping.

Air 1 is here! Starting March 9, find yours at Target stores or Target.com for a seamless shopping experience. Want to be among the first to own it? Pre-order now on Momcozy.com with your Momcozy account and earn exclusive Cozy Coins.

Don’t wait—experience hassle-free pumping with Air 1 today!

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy’s mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

To learn more about our brand, visit www.momcozy.com



