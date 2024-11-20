Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The “Company”) declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $27.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.00 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $38.40.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583
Record Date: November 29, 2024
Payable Date: December 10, 2024


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Mink Outlines Multiple Drill Targets Over 1.6km Strike at Warren Ni Cu Co Project with 57km IP Data; Reports Copper Values From New BK Zone
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project
Sirios Resources Kicks Off Phase 1 Drill Program At Cheechoo Gold Project