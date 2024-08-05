Dundee Precious Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Precious Metals (“DPM” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan, pursuant to a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement entered into with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as Rights Agent, dated and effective March 17, 2025.

The purpose of the Shareholder Rights Plan is to provide the Board and shareholders of the Company with adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited take-over bid; to provide the Board with time to identify, solicit, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives, as may be considered appropriate, in response to any unsolicited take-over bid; and to encourage potential bidders to treat DPM shareholders fairly in connection with an unsolicited take-over bid and provide shareholders with full and fair value for their shares. The Shareholder Rights Plan is similar to modern rights plans adopted by other Canadian public companies and ratified by their shareholders. It was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

The Shareholder Rights Plan has been conditionally accepted by the Toronto Stock Exchange, subject to certain customary conditions, including ratification by DPM’s shareholders at its 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), to be held on May 7, 2025. If ratified by shareholders of DPM at the Meeting, the Shareholder Rights Plan will remain in effect for a term of three years following such ratification.

A copy of the complete Shareholder Rights Plan will be available under the DPM’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

