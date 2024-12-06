Early Warning News Release of Kursat Kacira, President of Altai Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kursat Kacira, the Chairman and President (the “Acquiror”) of Altai Resources Inc. (“Altai” or the “Company”), announced today that he has acquired a direct ownership of 8,226,157 common shares of the Company (the “Acquisition”), representing approximately 14.7% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the “Shares”). Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror indirectly owned 1,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 1.8% of the total issued and outstanding Shares. After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquiror has a combined direct and indirect ownership of 9,226,157 Shares, representing approximately 16.5% of the total issued and outstanding Shares. These shares are held for investment purposes.

The above noted ownership of Altai shares has been reported in the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI). The Acquiror may, from time to time, increase or decrease his securities holdings in Altai depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

The name and address of the Acquiror filing the report are:

Kursat Kacira

c/o 895 Don Mills Road

Two Morneau Shepell Centre, Suite 900

Toronto, ON, M3C 1W3

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers