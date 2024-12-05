Eclipse Foundation Introduces Open Collaboration Tools (OCT) to Transform Remote Development

BRUSSELS, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the creation of the Eclipse Open Collaboration Tools (OCT) project. This project falls under the purview of the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group , marking an exciting step forward in advancing cloud-based development tools. Contributed by TypeFox , a leader in open source tool development, this innovative project enables real-time collaboration for remote developer teams by building on the robust capabilities of the innovative cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE) Eclipse Theia .

Transforming Remote Collaboration

The Eclipse OCT project addresses the growing demand for seamless remote work solutions, redefining how developers collaborate within IDEs and domain-specific tools. This suite of open source libraries and tools enables teams to collaborate in real-time from anywhere in the world. With OCT, teams can launch sessions to live-share workspaces, highlight text, and display cursor positions.

“The Eclipse OCT project represents the cutting edge in productivity solutions for remote developer teams,” said Mike Milinkovich, the executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “By seamlessly integrating with tools like Theia IDE, it offers a flexible and extensible collaboration platform that empowers developers to seamlessly collaborate from anywhere.”

Built on a Solid Foundation: Eclipse Theia IDE

The Eclipse OCT project extends the Eclipse Theia IDE with live-sharing capabilities. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern developers, Theia is built on the latest web technologies for cloud and desktop usage, including advanced standards such as the Language Server Protocol (LSP) and the Debug Adapter Protocol (DAP). Its use of the Monaco Code Editor ensures a cutting-edge coding environment. Theia’s compatibility with VS Code extensions, accessible via the Open VSX registry , combined with its modular architecture, makes it highly customisable and adaptable to a wide range of development workflows and preferences. This flexibility is further enhanced by live sharing, now available with OCT, enabling seamless collaboration.

A Commitment to Openness

What distinguishes Eclipse OCT from commercial alternatives is its commitment to openness and extensibility, offering:

Transparent Development : Fully open server, client, and protocol implementations.

: Fully open server, client, and protocol implementations. Vendor-Neutral Governance : Managed by the Eclipse Foundation for equitable collaboration.

: Managed by the Eclipse Foundation for equitable collaboration. Self-Hosting Option: Organisations can host their own servers for data privacy and security.

Tailored for Extensibility

Eclipse OCT is extensible and fully customisable for a superior collaboration experience. Some significant features include:

Customisable Server: Tailor server functionality to specific organisational needs.

Tailor server functionality to specific organisational needs. IDE Integrations: Adaptable for use with any IDE for custom workflows

Adaptable for use with any IDE for custom workflows Web App Support: Integrate custom web apps for a seamless cross-platform experience.

Integrate custom web apps for a seamless cross-platform experience. Adaptable Editing Modes: Support editing paradigms like graphical editors, forms, and more.

Current integrations include:

Out-of-the-box support for Theia IDE

A VS Code Extension, available on Open VSX and the VS Code Marketplace

An extension for Theia to be used in custom tools and IDEs

Server application for session authentication, with a public instance at api.open-collab.tools

TypeScript libraries for integrating with different environments

Built-in end-to-end encryption and extensible user authentication

Upcoming features include support for the Monaco Editor, which will enable hybrid collaboration between local IDEs and web apps. Additional integrations for Jupyter Notebooks and Diagram Editor are planned.

Join the Community

Developers are invited to explore Eclipse OCT by accessing documentation, contributing to the project, and joining the growing Eclipse Cloud DevTools community that is shaping the future of remote development. Visit the project website to learn more and get involved.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 385 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

