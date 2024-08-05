ECN Capital Schedules Q1-2025 Conference Call

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, after markets close on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The call can be accessed as follows:

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until June 8, 2025, by dialing 1-800-645-7964 and entering the passcode 5036#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of US$6.9 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (inventory finance and rental) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance.

Contact

Katherine Moradiellos

561-631-8739

[email protected]



