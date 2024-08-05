ECO Canada Unveils New Designation for Environmental Professionals in the Blue Economy

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECO Canada is proud to announce the launch of the Sustainable Blue Economy Professional (SBEP), an innovative designation to recognize and elevate professionals working in the burgeoning blue economy. This certification is critical in promoting sustainable practices and leadership within ocean industries.

The SBEP designation is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the sustainable management and use of ocean resources. By earning this designation, professionals demonstrate their commitment to innovation, ethical standards, and sustainable development, distinguishing them as leaders dedicated to driving economic growth while preserving marine environments for future generations.

“We recognized a growing need to support individuals working in the blue economy who are not only skilled but also passionate about advancing sustainability,” said Elizabeth Getty, Director of Certification- ECO Canada. “The SBEP designation will enable professionals to stand out in their field, navigate their unique career pathway, and redefine the standards of our ocean workforce.”

The SBEP designation offers significant benefits for both employers and professionals:

For Employers : The SBEP designation streamlines the hiring process by clearly highlighting candidates’ qualifications and experience, reducing onboarding and training costs, and increasing the likelihood of hiring qualified individuals.

: The SBEP designation streamlines the hiring process by clearly highlighting candidates’ qualifications and experience, reducing onboarding and training costs, and increasing the likelihood of hiring qualified individuals. For Professionals: It helps bridge regionally recognized experience and training into nationally recognized credentials while also, enhancing career development opportunities, and offering access to exclusive professional development resources.

Eligible candidates can apply for different levels of the designation, including SBEP for those with over five years of working experience of which two out of five years are in the ocean industry, SBEP Specialized for those with over five years of sector-specific experience, and Sustainable Blue Economy Professional in-training (SBEPt) for early career professionals.

For more information about the SBEP designation and how to apply, please visit https://eco.ca/blue-economy/sustainable-blue-economy-professional-designation .

We would like to thank Future Skills Center-Centre des compétences futures that partially supported our project and made it possible.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Wilson VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers