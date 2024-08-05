Edward C. Dowling, Jr. to Stand for Election to the Board of Directors of Wesdome Gold Mines; Appointment as Chair Expected Upon Election

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Edward C. Dowling, Jr. has agreed to stand for election to the Company’s board of directors at the next annual general meeting, currently scheduled for the spring of 2025. It is anticipated that after Mr. Dowling’s election, he will be appointed as the Chair of the Board.

“With more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, Ed Dowling has established himself as a strategic and results-oriented executive leader with a proven ability to deliver shareholder value,” said Bill Washington, Interim Chair of the Board. “His leadership will be instrumental as Wesdome continues to build on its strong foundation and embarks on an exciting phase of growth.”

“I am thrilled to join Wesdome at a pivotal moment in the Company’s journey,” said Mr. Dowling. “Wesdome has a robust operating platform and an exciting exploration pipeline. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to further advance the Company’s position as a value-driven gold producer. My primary focus will be to ensure that Wesdome’s strategic direction aligns with the long-term interests of its shareholders, creating value through operational excellence, project execution, and responsible growth.”

Mr. Dowling is a mining and mineral processing engineer and currently serves as the President and CEO of Compass Minerals Company. Since joining the company in January 2024, he has embarked on a turnaround strategy, which in less than one year has resulted in improved mine flexibility, a nimble management team and improved costs as well as record safety and environmental performance.

Previously, Mr. Dowling was the President and CEO of Alacer Gold Company from 2008 to 2012 where he oversaw the development of the Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey and the company’s subsequent acquisition by SSR Mining Inc. In 2006 and 2007, he served as President and CEO of Meridian Gold, a mid-tier gold mining company that built its reputation on delivering organic growth, low costs and conservative financial management. He has also held leadership positions at DeBeers SA, Cleveland Cliffs, Inc. and Cyprus-Amax Minerals Company.

Mr. Dowling has extensive experience serving on corporate boards. He has been a director of Teck Resources Limited for 12 years and was Chair of Copper Mountain Mining, Deputy Chair of SSR Mining, Chair of Polyus Gold, as well as an independent director of both Detour Gold and Victoria Gold. His governance expertise will further strengthen Wesdome’s commitment to ensuring corporate decisions drive value and align with interests of shareholders. In addition to his corporate roles, Mr. Dowling is actively involved in community and industry initiatives.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering and Mineral Processing, a Master of Science in Mineral Processing, and a PhD in Mineral Processing from The Pennsylvania State University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Additionally, Mr. Dowling served as a Petty Officer (E-5) in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Trish Moran, VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (416) 360-3743

E-Mail: [email protected]

