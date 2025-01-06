EllisDon Announces Progress on Partnership with Palantir Technologies to Enhance Artificial Intelligence and Operational Efficiencies

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EllisDon Corporation announces it has partnered with Palantir Technologies, a leading data analytics company. These efforts made by EllisDon will deploy operational AI and enhance the company’s Insights and Analytics team’s capabilities. The collaboration between the two companies began in Summer 2024.



The partnership has enabled EllisDon to leverage Palantir’s advanced data analytics and AI platform to optimize its operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth. CIO of EllisDon, Brandon Milner said, “We are thrilled to finally announce this agreement with Palantir Technologies. This partnership has helped us achieve significant progress in our long-term strategic goals and positioned the company for continued success in the highly competitive construction technology industry.”



Prior to the deployment of Artificial Intelligence tools, it was necessary for EllisDon to build-out a modernized, cleanly structured, and operationally prepared data environment. EllisDon’s Digital & Data Engineering team has been working on this transition since 2010, turning a legacy construction data environment into a fully modernized one just in time for artificial intelligence to become viable for deployment. “EllisDon’s Data Infrastructure is absolutely one of the best, if not the best, in the industry,” said Ezequiel Machabanski, VP Insights & Analytics at EllisDon. “When I joined EllisDon in Spring of 2023, I was very impressed with how far along their Data Infrastructure had already come.”

Additionally, in 2023, EllisDon officially began its engagement with Scale AI, Canada’s Global AI Clusters, to engineer a forward-thinking predictive tool for the construction supply chain. This project will enable subcontractors and other stakeholders to improve their performance by leveraging AI-driven construction software to optimize their cost management, resource allocation, and project scheduling, leading to increased efficiency and competitiveness in the market.



“Our work with Scale AI has enhanced the pace at which we are reaching our long-term goals for AI deployment at EllisDon. The feedback and engagement with these new AI tools have been tremendous and we are excited to continue fostering a technology driven culture throughout the organization,” said Samantha Erlich, Director of Product & UX at EllisDon.

– 30 –

About EllisDon Corporation:

EllisDon is an employee-owned global construction services and technology company with a purpose to redefine the construction industry. EllisDon is focused on innovation and sustainability while delivering the future of construction by empowering people to push beyond traditional construction boundaries. With thousands of salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.



About Palantir Technologies:

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.



About Scale AI:

Scale AI is Canada’s AI Global Innovation Clusters dedicated to building the next-generation supply chain and boosting industry performance by leveraging AI technologies. Scale AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid diffusion and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into supply chains and contributes to developing a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem. Scale AI co-invests in programs that support implementing concrete AI applications within companies, the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, and the development of a skilled Canadian workforce.



