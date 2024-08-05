Empire Communities and ERTH360 Win Prestigious EEBA Excellence in Healthier Homes Award

Vaughan, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Communities and ERTH360 are proud to announce that they have been recognized with the prestigious Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) Excellence in Healthier Homes Award. This award, presented at the EEBA High Performance Home Summit in Salt Lake City, UT highlights the companies’ collaborative efforts to advance healthier living environments through innovative homebuilding solutions.

The partnership between Empire Communities and ERTH360 began in 2019 with a shared vision to enhance residential construction by prioritizing the health and well-being of homeowners. After more than five years of research and development, the collaboration has yielded its first scalable, attainable solution for healthier living: ERTH360 Air.

ERTH360 Air is a cutting-edge air filtration system designed to improve indoor air quality. Key features include:

Applicability in new home construction

Retrofitting options for existing homes

The ability to filter micro-particles as small as 0.3 microns, which account for the majority of airborne particles indoors

In a major achievement, an Empire model home retrofitted with ERTH360 Air became the first in North America to meet the ASHRAE Standard 241 for Infectious Aerosols, as verified by Poppy, a leader in air quality monitoring. This milestone is a testament to both companies’ commitment to setting new benchmarks for healthier living environments in residential construction.

“Empire and ERTH360 are dedicated to continually adding value through innovation and differentiation,” says Andrew Guido, Empire’s Vice President of Sustainability & Innovation. “By incorporating health-focused innovations like ERTH360 Air, Empire is redefining what it means to build homes that support well-being, today and into the future.”

The EEBA Excellence in Healthier Homes Award marks a significant step forward for both Empire and ERTH360. The companies remain committed to continuing their work toward creating more sustainable and healthier homes that meet the evolving needs of homeowners.

To learn more about ERTH360, click here.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (www.empirecommunities.com) is a fully vertically-integrated homebuilder involved in all aspects of the homebuilding and sales process. Celebrating over 30 years as one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, Empire builds and develops in over 100 intown and suburban communities across Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado, targeting primarily entry-level and move-up buyers with attainable product offerings. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 36,000 new homes and condos, representing close to $15B in housing sales. Empire currently has a strategic land position representing more than 25,000 potential future homesites in the planning, development, and/or construction phase.

ERTH360

ERTH360 (www.ERTH360.com) is an innovator in building solutions focused on healthier, sustainable homes. Founded in 2019, the company employs advanced construction practices rooted in Building Biology to enhance occupant health and minimize environmental impact. Its flagship product, ERTH360 Air, significantly improves indoor air quality through advanced filtration and ventilation. Notably, homes utilizing ERTH360 solutions became the first in North America to achieve ASHRAE Standard 241 for indoor air quality. ERTH360 continues to expand its health-centric solutions across select communities, setting new standards in residential construction.

