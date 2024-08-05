Empire Continental Land Rebrands to Precedent Land Company, Operating Independently Under Parent Company, Willowdale Asset Management

Vaughan, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Continental Land, the former land division of Empire Communities, has officially rebranded as Precedent Land Company, a standalone entity under the newly established Willowdale Asset Management.

With a proven track record spanning over 4,000 acres of land developed and sold, Precedent Land Company has shaped over 40 thriving communities across three regions — Ontario, Canada; and Austin and Houston, Texas. The rebrand reflects a forward-looking vision that combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to enhancing land through thoughtful investment and purposeful design.

“At Precedent, we are driven by imagination and the pursuit of bringing land to life,” says Mark Tutton, Chief Operating Officer of Precedent Land Company. “We take a thoughtful approach to land use, reinvesting in its potential to create sustainable neighbourhoods that not only enrich the lives of homeowners but also improve the land itself, preserving and elevating its unique qualities for generations to come.”

Precedent focuses on identifying, acquiring, and improving raw or vacant land to unlock its potential for residential, industrial, and mixed-use communities. This commitment is guided by the belief that each project should contribute to a better future, delivering both immediate and enduring value for investors and communities alike.

The establishment of Precedent Land Company under Willowdale Asset Management also signals a broader strategy of growth and diversification. This move enables Precedent to expand its reach and deepen its impact, further aligning with Willowdale’s mission to lead in value-driven asset management.

For more information about Precedent Land Company, visit precedentlandco.com.

About Precedent Land Company

Precedent Land Company has developed and sold more than 20,000 lots across 4,000 acres, establishing 40+ active and completed communities to date. With a disciplined approach to land acquisition and community development, Precedent is committed to transforming properties into thoughtful, well-designed communities that meet modern needs. From initial land acquisition to final development, Precedent delivers lasting value and quality through each project, focusing on thoughtful improvements that enhance the land’s natural potential and contribute to thriving communities.

About Willowdale Asset Management

Established in 1993, Willowdale Asset Management – the former corporate division of Empire Communities – has grown from a single-project homebuilding company into a diversified real estate asset manager with a vast portfolio of projects and companies. With close to $5.0B in assets under management, Willowdale’s experience and operating expertise spans home building, land acquisition and development, rental, development financing solutions, brokerage services, and wellness real estate.

