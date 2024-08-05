EnerPure Announces Successful Completion of SDTC Project

Winnipeg, MB, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the “Company”), a recycling and energy transition company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its SDTC project and receipt of its final payment under the funding agreement.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) for their support during the critical final stages of our technology development and the development of our market rollout plans. We set some lofty goals back in 2019 when we first entered into the agreement with SDTC, they kept us accountable to delivering into those goals while also providing financial support throughout the pandemic. The submission of the final report and receipt of the final grant installment provides further validation and confirmation of our readiness to commercially deploy our recycling plants,” commented Todd Habicht, Chairman, CEO and Founder.

The project funding provided by SDTC enabled EnerPure to optimize and complete the development of its technology, and to advance the company’s goal of deploying 21 recycling plants in six years (our 21/6 goal). The achievement of this goal will result in the cumulative reduction of one million tonnes of GHG emissions during this six-year period. In total, STDC contributed $3.47 million in funding to the project. This SDTC funding, in conjunction with other provincial and federal grants, and our own fund-raising initiatives has resulted in ~$40m in investment over the last 15 years into the development of our state-of-the-art technology for recycling Used Motor Oil (UMO). This technology produces marine fuel that has a carbon intensity 14.6% lower than other petroleum-based marine fuels available in the market and has a sulphur content of less than 0.1%.

On January 16, 2025, EnerPure announced the results of its recent environmental benefits study, completed as a part of our SDTC project, wherein it was noted that each EnerPure recycling plant would deliver annual GHG emission reductions of 36,315 tonnes and the elimination of 437 tonnes of CACs (Criteria Air Contaminants) per recycling plant. We remain excited about the prospects for 2025 and beyond as we work towards the deployment of our first full-scale commercial plant in Canada’s oil and gas heartland, Alberta.

About EnerPure – https://enerpure.tech

“We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

With an estimated 17 billion litres of UMO1 burned or dumped (~70% of total UMO) around the world each year, the improper disposal of UMO is a growing environmental and societal problem. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

Our micro-scale recycling plants have a significantly lower capex (approximately 5% of traditional solutions) which provides localized solutions for the recycling of UMO while significantly reducing the cost of collection.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through fuel sales of over 1.2 million litres. Our marine fuel is in high demand in this growing market due to meeting and exceeding the exacting requirements of the ISO 8217 marine fuel standard while delivering a 14.6% lower carbon intensity. Annually each recycling plant can reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and criteria air containments (“CAC”) by 36,315 and 437 tonnes, respectively.

With EnerPure’s solution, environmental need meets strong economic returns to enable regional recycling of the disseminated UMO problem; we believe that recycling will fuel the energy transition.

1UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.

Disclosure and Caution

This press release may contain certain disclosures that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to economic, capital expenditures and engineering projections, that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.



