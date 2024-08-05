ENERQUALITY Announces New Board and CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brian Johnston, Interim Chair of the Board of ENERQUALITY, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Board of Directors.

Mr. Johnston, along with Mr. Peter Saturno and Mr. Gord Cooke, were appointed in the fall of 2024 with a mandate to assemble a high-caliber Board and recruit a new CEO. The Interim Board believes it has successfully fulfilled this mandate.

New Board of Directors

The newly appointed Board members are:

Paul Berardis – Vice President, Building Standards and Engineering, RESCON

– Vice President, Building Standards and Engineering, RESCON Dino Chiesa – Retired; Former Chair, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; Lead Director, GFL Corporation

– Retired; Former Chair, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; Lead Director, GFL Corporation Jacqueline Collier – Director of Sales and Marketing, Tamarack Development Corporation

– Director of Sales and Marketing, Tamarack Development Corporation Gord Cooke – President, Building Knowledge Canada Inc.

– President, Building Knowledge Canada Inc. Dan Gabriele – President, Marz Homes Limited

– President, Marz Homes Limited Brian Johnston – Retired; Former CEO, CreateTO; Director, Sienna Senior Living and Mortgage Corporation of Canada

– Retired; Former CEO, CreateTO; Director, Sienna Senior Living and Mortgage Corporation of Canada Michael Lio – President, buildABILITY Corporation; Former CEO, ENER QUALITY

– President, buildABILITY Corporation; Former CEO, ENER Scott Stevens – Executive Business Coach specializing in the housing industry

– Executive Business Coach specializing in the housing industry Bernie Torchia – Retired; Former Senior Vice President, High-Rise Construction, Mattamy Homes

Mr. Brian Johnston has been appointed Chair of the Board for a two-year term. He stated:

“I look forward to working with this exceptional group of industry leaders as we unite around the goal of making ENERQUALITY the driving force in advancing high-performance home construction in Canada.”

Mike Memme, Chair of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA), highlighted the significance of the new Board of Directors in shaping ENERQUALITY’s future:

“This new Board of Directors brings the expertise and vision for a modernized and expanded ENERQUALITY and aligns it with OHBA’s growth strategy, adding to both organizations’ vision for the best energy-efficient housing in Ontario,” said Mike. “By increasing our combined capacity, we will enhance industry training to achieve and drive these goals with ENERQUALITY as OHBA’s external training hub while continuing to expand its existing home labelling and certification programs.”

On Monday, February 25, 2025, ENERQUALITY announced the appointment of Joe Vaccaro as Chief Executive Officer.

Brian Johnston would like to extend his deepest gratitude to the Interim Board for their leadership and dedication during this transition. Their efforts have ensured ENERQUALITY is well-positioned for the future.

ABOUT ENERQUALITY

For over 25 years, ENERQUALITY has led the way in market transformation and capacity building, advancing the industry in constructing energy-efficient homes. Having certified more than 120,000 homes across the province through respected programs like ENERGY STAR® for New Homes, CHBA’s Net Zero, and the EnerGuide Rating System, ENERQUALITY continues to set industry standards.

In 2005, ENERQUALITY joined forces with Natural Resources Canada to bring ENERGY STAR for New Homes to Canada. The results are in: we created the most successful energy efficiency program in Canadian housing. Our education, training, technology demonstration, and workforce development programs assist individuals and companies across the home building industry to build better homes.

Website: www.enerquality.ca



