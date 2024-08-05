ENERQUALITY Unveils Bold New Brand and Website: A Commitment to Sustainable Progress and Leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At ENERQUALITY, we believe in the power of progress and the importance of building a sustainable future. After months of hard work, we’re excited to reveal our new look—designed to reflect our commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in high-performance building.

This rebrand is more than a visual update; it represents who we are today and the values that drive us forward. For over 25 years, ENERQUALITY has been dedicated to creating energy-efficient homes across Canada through programs like ENERGY STAR® for New Homes, EnerGuide, and the CHBA Net Zero Program. Our commitment to advancing high-performance homes has never been stronger as we work toward a more sustainable future in construction.

ENERQUALITY Logo Design

The new ENERQUALITY logo embodies simplicity, strength, and modernity. With its clean lines and minimal design, it represents our commitment to sustainable, high-performance building in Canada.

Distinctive Symbol : The geometric shape, reminiscent of a home, subtly reinforces our focus on the housing industry and sustainable construction.

: The geometric shape, reminiscent of a home, subtly reinforces our focus on the housing industry and sustainable construction. Colour Contrast : The bold black typography combined with the vibrant green icon creates a striking contrast. The green signifies our dedication to environmental responsibility, while the black exudes stability and strength.

: The bold black typography combined with the vibrant green icon creates a striking contrast. The green signifies our dedication to environmental responsibility, while the black exudes stability and strength. Modern Typeface: The straightforward font reflects clarity and professionalism, aligning with our mission to drive progress in the building industry.

Why the New Colours?

Our new colour palette—green, blue, and black—was thoughtfully chosen to reflect the essence of what ENERQUALITY stands for. Green symbolizes our dedication to sustainable building and environmental responsibility. It’s a visual representation of the change we’re driving within the building industry, one that promotes resilience and long-term impact on the environment. Blue, on the other hand, represents the trust and stability we’ve built within the industry. It’s a colour that reflects our deep commitment to working closely with partners, from builders to manufacturers, and is also a direct nod to our ENERGY STAR® partnerships. Finally, black adds a bold, modern touch that underscores our forward-thinking approach, symbolizing strength and leadership in our commitment to powering progress with every home.

A Message from Our Managing Director

As our Managing Director, Rose Benedetto, shared, “Our rebrand represents much more than a new visual identity—it embodies our core values, our ambition, and the journey we are on together. This transformation signifies our unwavering commitment to building a better, more sustainable future. As we grow, we remain dedicated to supporting those who create high-performing, resilient homes that improve lives and communities. Our new brand isn’t simply about appearances—it is about how we engage, lead, and make an impact in the building industry every single day.’’

Looking Ahead

While our new look, colours, and design have changed, we are still the same ENERQUALITY at the core—driven by the same values and unwavering commitment to positive change in the building industry. We are more dedicated than ever to helping create homes that are not only energy-efficient but also better for the environment and future generations, building a greener tomorrow, one home at a time.



