Enviro-Serv Plans 2025 Expansion and Financial Turnaround

Financial Turnaround: Achieved a net income of $745,537 in 2024, reversing a previous net loss of $214,329.

Achieved a net income of $745,537 in 2024, reversing a previous net loss of $214,329. Debt Reduction: Reduced total liabilities by 31%, strengthening financial stability and supporting long-term growth.

Reduced total liabilities by 31%, strengthening financial stability and supporting long-term growth. Strategic Expansion: Targeting high-growth real estate markets like Austin, Phoenix, and Toronto with a focus on properties offering an 8% cap rate.

Targeting high-growth real estate markets like Austin, Phoenix, and Toronto with a focus on properties offering an 8% cap rate. Pest Control Growth: Increased termite sales by 20% year-over-year, supported by key contracts with Hillsborough County, MacDill Air Force Base, and the City of Clearwater

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV), a diversified holding company specializing in real estate and pest control services, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a remarkable financial turnaround. Additionally, the company unveiled its ambitious 2025 expansion plans, focusing on growth within both the real estate and pest control sectors to drive long-term shareholder value.

Key Insights:

Net Income of $745,537 in 2024, compared to a net loss of $(214,329) in 2023, reflecting a strong financial recovery.

Revenue growth of 16%, rising to $303,018 in 2024 from $261,116 in 2023.

Gross Profit increased by 15.3% to $256,251, demonstrating stronger core operations.

Significant reduction in total expenses by 13.9%, driven by improved cost management and lower general and administrative costs.

Total liabilities decreased by 31%, strengthening the company’s financial position and reducing debt.

Stockholders’ deficit decreased by 39%, reflecting a positive shift towards financial stability.

Positive net cash flow from operating activities of $210,470, a significant improvement from the negative cash flow of $(146,171) in 2023.

Termite sales up by 20% from the previous year, showcasing growth in high-demand pest control services.

Cash reserves more than doubled, reaching $37,075 at year-end 2024, compared to $16,545 in 2023.

Strategic Expansion into Real Estate for 2025

As part of its 2025 strategic growth plan, Enviro-Serv is thrilled to announce a significant expansion into the real estate sector. Recognizing real estate as a robust asset class, EVSV aims to drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value through targeted investments.

To maximize returns, EVSV is strategically positioning itself in high-performing multifamily markets poised for growth in 2025, including:

Austin, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Atlanta, GA

By targeting high-growth locations and prioritizing properties with a minimum 8% cap rate, EVSV aims to secure sustainable cash flow and increased shareholder value. This forward-thinking approach is designed to capitalize on the booming rental market and diversify revenue streams.

Strengthening the Pest Control Division

In addition to its real estate expansion, Enviro-Serv remains committed to growing its pest control operations. Building upon a successful 2024, the company plans to deepen its presence in existing contracts and expand residential services to capture additional market share.

Current key contracts include:

Hillsborough County Contract

MacDill Air Force Base Contract

City of Clearwater Contract

With termite sales up by 20% from the previous year, EVSV is capitalizing on the growing demand for pest control solutions. The company aims to further penetrate residential markets, leveraging its proven expertise to build a robust customer base and drive consistent revenue growth.

Commitment to Shareholders

EVSV is dedicated to transparency and investor engagement. As part of this commitment, the company will continue to adhere to the new OTCID requirements launching in July 2025 and utilize ongoing marketing strategies throughout fiscal 2025. Comprehensive updates will be released during fiscal 2025, offering key insights into the company’s growth trajectory and strategic initiatives aimed at delivering long-term value.

Positioned for Continued Success

“The real estate and pest control sectors offer tremendous opportunities for EVSV, and we are committed to executing strategic expansions that maximize returns while strengthening our position as a diversified holding company,” said Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO of Enviro-Serv, Inc. “Our success in 2024 has laid a solid foundation, and we are confident that our forward-thinking initiatives will drive sustainable growth for years to come.”

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV) is a Delaware-based diversified holding company focused on expanding its portfolio through strategic investments in both pest control and real estate. Committed to driving shareholder value through innovation and sound financial management, EVSV is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-growth markets.

The company is currently undergoing a strategic transition to increase its focus on the real estate sector, targeting specific regions that offer attractive and superior returns on investment. As part of its growth strategy, EVSV is investing in high-demand rental markets, aiming to maximize cap rate returns and secure sustainable cash flow.

Simultaneously, EVSV continues to operate and manage its full-service pest control subsidiary, maintaining a diversified business model. The pest control division consistently generates revenue through commercial and residential services and holds key contracts with government and municipal entities. By leveraging its proven expertise and strategic positioning, EVSV remains focused on building a diversified portfolio that balances operational excellence with sustainable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements reflect the company’s current views regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include, among others, the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the company’s liquidity position, the company’s ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this press release might not occur.

For more information, please visit www.evsv.org or contact:

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Phone: +1 813-708-9910

Email: [email protected]



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/159d81f9-595c-4d64-8381-c78dd3b0ab13



CBJ Newsmakers