ERES Files Management Information Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders and Encourages Unitholders to Access Meeting Materials Online

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (“ERES” or “the REIT”) (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today that it has filed its notice-and-access notification, management information circular (the “Information Circular”), form of proxy and voting instruction form (together with the Information Circular, the “Meeting Materials”) in respect of its previously announced special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders (the “Unitholders”) of trust units of the REIT (“Units”) and non-participating special voting units of the REIT to approve certain amendments to its declaration of trust.

The Meeting is scheduled to be held in a virtual only meeting format via live webcast online at https://web.lumiconnect.com/298248011 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on January 7, 2025.

In light of the ongoing Canada Post labour disruption, ERES has couriered to registered Unitholders (“Registered Holders”) a notice-and-access notification with respect to the Information Circular and a form of proxy.

In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (“Broadridge”), on behalf of the REIT, has sent via courier the notice-and-access notification with respect to the Information Circular and a voting instruction form to non-registered Unitholders (“Non-Registered Holders”) in accordance with its applicable procedures. However, given the unprecedented demand for courier services as a result of the labour disruption, there may be limits on the number of Non-Registered Holders who will receive materials by courier.

Unitholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials and vote electronically. The Meeting Materials have been posted in full on the REIT’s website at www.eresreit.com (click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page) and under the REIT’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Unitholders may also request by email a copy of the Meeting Materials by emailing [email protected].

UNITHOLDER QUESTIONS AND ASSISTANCE

ERES is using notice-and-access in respect of the Meeting. Registered Unitholders with questions about notice-and-access and voting their Units at the Meeting can call TSX Trust toll-free at 1 (866) 600-5869 or contact TSX Trust via email at [email protected] . Registered Holders are encouraged to vote online at voteproxyonline.com using their 12 digit control number, which can be found on the top right hand corner of their proxy. Your proxy can also be submitted by fax at 416-595-9593 or by emailing [email protected] .

In the event of any delays in receiving materials due to labour disruptions, Non-Registered Holders are encouraged to contact their brokers or intermediaries in order to obtain their control numbers and vote their positions. Non-Registered Holders who have obtained their control numbers may vote at www.proxyvote.com and/or complete the appointment process to vote at the meeting.

For further details concerning attending and voting at the Meeting, see “Details of the Meeting” and “Voting” below.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING

Unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2024 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to receive notice of, to participate in and to vote their Units at the Meeting. The REIT is in the process of delivering the Meeting Materials to Unitholders as of the Record Date. Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour disruption, Unitholders may experience significant delays in receiving physical copies of the Meeting Materials. As such, Unitholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials electronically. The Meeting Materials have been posted in full on the REIT’s website at www.eresreit.com (click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page), and under the REIT’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Information Circular contains, among other things, the details of the business to be considered at the Meeting. Unitholders are urged to read the Information Circular in its entirety and, if they require assistance, should consult their financial, legal, tax or other professional advisors.

VOTING

Details of how Unitholders or their duly appointed proxyholders can attend, access and participate in the Meeting are set out in the Meeting Materials.

Registered Holders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting online by ballot at the appropriate times. The control number located on the proxy form or in the email notification Unitholders will receive is the control number for purposes of logging in to the Meeting online. Registered Holders may also obtain their control number by contacting TSX Trust toll-free at 1 (866) 600-5869 or via email at [email protected]. Registered Holders are encouraged to vote online at voteproxyonline.com using their 12 digit control number, which can be found on the top right hand corner of their proxy. Your proxy can also be submitted by fax at 416-595-9593 or by emailing [email protected].

Non-Registered Holders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may attend the Meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting online but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. Non-Registered Holders who wish to vote at the Meeting must (i) appoint themselves as proxyholder by inserting their name in the space provided for appointing a proxyholder on the voting instruction form and (ii) follow all of the applicable instructions, including the deadline, provided by their intermediary. In the event of any delays in receiving materials due to labour disruptions,

Non-Registered Holders are encouraged to contact their brokers or intermediaries in order to obtain their control numbers and vote their positions. Non-Registered Holders who have obtained their control numbers may vote at www.proxyvote.com and/or complete the appointment process to vote at the Meeting.

Unitholders are encouraged to vote electronically. As a result of the Canada Post labour disruption, it is recommended that any physical forms of proxy or voting instruction forms be delivered via hand or courier (other than Canada Post) to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

The deadline to vote is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on January 3, 2025, or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at September 30, 2024, ERES owned approximately 6,300 residential suites, including approximately 3,200 suites classified as assets held for sale, and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €1.6 billion, including approximately €0.7 billion of assets held for sale. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements with respect to the Special Meeting including the anticipated date of the Special Meeting and the delivery of the Meeting Materials, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “consider”, “should”, “plans”, “predict”, “estimate”, “forward”, “potential”, “could”, “likely”, “approximately”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “variation” or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. The forward-looking information in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information. Although ERES believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this press release is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from this forward-looking information, including risks related to delays in Unitholders receiving the Meeting Materials in light of the ongoing Canada Post labour disruption. Risks and uncertainties pertaining to ERES are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities law, ERES does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the information is provided or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing ERES’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

ERES ERES ERES Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody Mr. Mark Kenney Ms. Jenny Chou Chair of the Board of Trustees Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (437) 219-1765 (416) 861-9404 (416) 354-0188



