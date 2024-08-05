Euro Manganese’s Chvaletice Project Declared Strategic Deposit by Czech Government

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company”) today announced that the manganese deposit at its Chvaletice Manganese Project (the “Chvaletice Project” or the “Project”) has been declared a strategic deposit (“Strategic Deposit”) by the Czech government.

Highlights

Chvaletice Manganese deposit designated a Strategic Deposit by the Czech government under the Czech Mining Act amendments

Recognizes the importance of manganese as both a strategic and critical raw material for the Czech Republic

Designation expedites and enhances predictability of permitting process

Obtaining this status is the crucial prerequisite for receiving a state investment incentive in the form of a grant

Strategic Deposit Designation

The designation of the Chvaletice deposit as a Strategic Deposit by the Czech government marks a major step forward for the Project, further streamlining the permitting process and facilitating timely actions to advance development.

Strategic Deposit status helps accelerate permitting in the following ways:

Expedited approval processes: Strategically significant deposits will have priority in obtaining permits and official approvals, reducing the time required for project preparation and mining initiation. Reduced administrative burden: The designation will streamline coordination between various authorities, eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and minimizing assessment duplication. Use of special procedures: Strategically significant deposits may qualify for special legislative procedures similar to those for key infrastructure projects, potentially reducing the ability of certain institutions or civil organizations to hinder or block progress. This status enhances the predictability and speed of permitting processes, facilitating the timely extraction of raw materials critical for energy security, energy transition and industrial needs.

In March 2024, Euro Manganese received approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the Chvaletice Project from the Czech Ministry of Environment, and in January 2025, the Company secured the Determination of Mining Lease permit, which represent two of the most significant approvals in the process towards full permitting.

Martina Blahova, Interim CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“Being classified as a Strategic Deposit by the Czech government is a significant milestone for Euro Manganese, and we appreciate the support and recognition of the importance of the Chvaletice Manganese Project. This designation represents a significant catalyst for our development timeline and reflects the critical role our project plays in establishing local, sustainable raw material supply chains. This validates our team’s hard work and commitment, and strengthens our position as we continue to advance Project development.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSXV and the ASX and is also traded on the OTCQB.

