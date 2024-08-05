Euro Sun Mining Included on European Union’s List of Strategic Assets

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that the company’s Rovina Valley Project has been included on the European Union’s first list of strategic assets following their May 27, 2024 call for applications under the Critical Raw Materials Act. This decision allows Euro Sun to fast-track the permitting process under new European legislative guidelines to facilitate the development of the Rovina Valley Project.

Commentating on this development, Mr. Grant Sboros (CEO Euro Sun) said, “We are extremely excited by this news, not just for the people of Romania, but also for our loyal and patient shareholders. Euro Sun Mining now has European Union support to help secure permits for a project that can deliver critical raw materials quickly in support of European strategic interests. This news also propels Romania to the forefront of critical raw material supply. On a personal level, I am also so happy that the European Union has recognized the importance of the Rovina Valley Project for Romania and Europe. There is now much work to done, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible shareholders and organisations like the International Copper Association for their unwavering support.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

The Rovina Valley Project unlocks much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and, delivers critical minerals necessary for Europe’s green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the European Union’s decision to include the Rovina Valley Project on the list of Strategic Assets; the benefits to Euro Sun of the inclusion on the list of Strategic Assets; Europe’s energy transition and demand for energy metals; environmental impact of the RVP; and development of the RVP. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f333bda4-d7cd-4970-9cb1-60cf679756ee



