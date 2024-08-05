European Cheeses: A Seal of Authenticity

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The campaign Europe Full of Character is excited to launch its third year, celebrating the heritage, artisanal know-how, and exceptional quality of European cheeses, with a spotlight on French and Austrian varieties.

European Cheeses are more than just a culinary delight. They are the result of centuries of expertise and dedication. From the selection of premium milk to the meticulous craftsmanship behind every wheel, wedge and slice, European cheeses offer an unmatched diversity of flavours, textures and aromas.

It Begins with Milk: A Commitment To Quality

At the heart of European cheese-making lies the exceptional quality of milk, shaped by Europe’s diverse landscapes, climates, and deep respect for animal welfare.

France has long been a leader in milk production, benefiting from a temperate climate and favorable rainfall, the ideal setting for meadows and fodder crops. Here, cows graze for over six months each year on fresh grass, producing milk with a rich and incomparable taste. Over 90% of the cows’ feed comes directly from the farm, ensuring full traceability and sustainability.

Austria excels in small-scale, family-run dairy farming, where cows spend the summer months grazing in the Alpine pastures. In these family farms, generations work together to deliver milk for cheeses that reflect the unique terroir and traditions of the region. This artisanal approach results in cheeses with distinctive character, shaped by both nature and heritage.

“The Europe Full of Character campaign is about more than just taste; it’s about connecting consumers with the stories and traditions behind each cheese. We are proud to bring this experience to Canada, showcasing the best of European craftsmanship”, share Julia Goeschelbauer, Head of Export Marketing, Agrarmarkt Austria-Marketing (organization that promotes and ensure the quality of Austrian agricultural food products) and Siobhán Kane, Marketing Project Manager, CNIEL (French Dairy Interbranch Organization).

European Standards: A Guarantee of Authenticity

Cheeses from France and Austria benefit from recognized European Union quality designations, such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication). These standards guarantee the authenticity, provenance, and production techniques of the cheeses, from the grazing lands to the careful aging processes. The characteristics of the cheeses reflect the distinct environment – both natural and human – in which it is produced.

Additionally, the Europe Full of Character campaign highlights a curated selection of these authentic cheeses in Canada, each reflecting the diverse European cheese-making traditions. From the nutty and complex flavours of Comté to the creamy indulgence of Brie and Camembert, and the sharp Austrian Mountain Cheese and Raclette, each variety tells a story of its unique terroir and artisanal craftsmanship. This campaign not only introduces Canadian consumers to the diverse flavours of Europe but also invites them to experience the passion and dedication that define European cheese-making.

A Taste of Tradition and Sustainability

This campaign celebrates more than just flavour; it also emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices in European cheese production.

European cheese producers have responded to the growing consumer preference for natural products by focusing on traditional, minimally processed methods, using high-quality, grass-fed milk, and avoiding artificial additives. Simultaneously, they are dedicated to sustainability by adopting eco-friendly practices, such as waste reduction, the use of renewable energy, and the support of biodiversity in pasturelands.

By supporting dairy farmers who uphold authenticity, environmental stewardship, and animal welfare, European cheeses provide consumers with products they can trust and appreciate.

A Third Year to Experience the World of European Cheese

Over the course of the campaign, Canadian media, influencers, and cheese lovers will be invited to exclusive events, in-store tastings, cheesemonger trainings and workshops that highlight the richness of French and Austrian cheese culture.

From curated cheese pairings to insights into traditional production methods, this new year promises an immersive journey into the heart of Europe’s cheese excellence.

ABOUT EUROPE FULL OF CHARACTER CAMPAIGN

This campaign is brought to you by The French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL) and Agrarmarkt Austria Marketing GesmbH (AMA-Marketing), with support from the European Union. The objectives are to promote European cheese in terms of ideal area of production; climate conditions & EU production systems; heritage (authenticity, history, savoir-faire); methods of production; natural quality of products; quality & food safety; and the place and role of European cheeses in local gastronomy.

CAMPAIGN CO-FUNDED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

