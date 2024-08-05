Exco Technologies Limited 2024 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2025. A total of 25,621,079 Common Shares or 66.5% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes

For

Votes

Withheld/Against

Edward H. Kernaghan 95.7% 4.3% Darren M. Kirk 98.9% 1.1% Robert B. Magee 98.9% 1.1% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.0% 1.0% Brian A. Robbins 97.7% 2.3% Tommy J. Skudutis 99.2% 0.8%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com

Appendix A VOTING RESULTS – 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Resolution Votes For

Votes

Withheld/Against

#

%

# %

Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 24,237,631 95.7 1,097,400 4.3 Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,064,377 98.9 270,654 1.1 Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,055,825 98.9 279,206 1.1 Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 25,091,386 99.0 243,645 1.0 Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,741,544 97.7 593,487 2.3 Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director 25,118,196 99.2 216,835 0.8 Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,080,311 97.9 540,768 2.1 Notes: (1) Based on proxies submitted (2) 286,048 shares were not voted for Directors (3) 25,621,079 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy



