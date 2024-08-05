Expanding Collège Boréal’s Ottawa campus to offer more French-language post-secondary programs in the nation’s capital

Thanks to its new facilities, Collège Boréal is increasing access to high-quality programs in French and strengthening its collaborations.

OTTAWA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

(Web version)

Collège Boréal officially opened its expanded campus at 233 Main Street in Ottawa today. During the event, Collège Boréal President Daniel Giroux and Ottawa Campus Director Daniel St-Louis unveiled a major expansion, increasing the campus size to over 13,000 square feet (1,200 square metres).

This $4.5 million project was made possible through funding from the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, and the Government of Canada under the Canada-Ontario Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction. Additionally, five new programs, unique in French-speaking Ontario, will be offered for the first time at the Ottawa campus, further increasing access to quality post-secondary programs in French.



New facilities and state-of-the-art equipment

Thanks to this expansion, Collège Boréal staff and students in Ottawa now have access to modern facilities and cutting-edge equipment, including:

Five fully renovated classrooms

A student success centre and an accessibility office

A student lounge

A new administrative area

For the Veterinary Care Technician program: Two wet labs with state-of-the-art equipment An animal X-ray room equipped with new units



Five new programs

The expansion of Collège Boréal’s Ottawa campus makes it possible to offer five additional programs unique to the region:

These programs complement the two already available at the Ottawa campus: Public Administration and Veterinary Care Technician.

Quotes

“Collège Boréal’s latest achievement would not have been possible without the support of the provincial and federal governments, as well as our community and academic partners in the greater Ottawa area. Thanks to their trust and contributions, Collège Boréal continues to work with other institutions in the college and university sector to expand access to post-secondary education in French and provide Franco-Ontarian youth with employment opportunities that match their diverse skills.”

Daniel Giroux – President, Collège Boréal

“With its new facilities and programs, Collège Boréal in Ottawa aims to meet the expectations of employers in Eastern Ontario by providing them with the skilled, French-speaking, and bilingual workforce that our region particularly needs. Whether working in the public sector, private businesses, community or social organizations, our future graduates will strengthen their industries and boost our local economy.”

Daniel St-Louis – Director, Collège Boréal’s Ottawa Campus

Quick facts

Collège Boréal has been present in Eastern Ontario since 1999 (originally at the University of Guelph’s Alfred campus), offering its Veterinary Care Technician program – the only one of its kind in French-speaking Ontario.

Since relocating to Saint Paul University’s campus in Ottawa in 2019, Collège Boréal has expanded its offerings, including a unique Public Administration program introduced in 2022.

Related Links

Information

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7372aad-4776-47fe-939a-aa21c2a54289



CBJ Newsmakers