Fairfax Announces Acquisition of OMERS Investment in Brit

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has increased its ownership interest in Brit Limited to 100% from 86.2% by acquiring the interest of OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees, for cash consideration of approximately US$383 million.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:        John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


