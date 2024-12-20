Fairfax India Files Management Proxy Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has filed and is in the process of delivering its management proxy circular and form of proxy or voting instruction form (the “Meeting Materials”) in respect of its special meeting of Fairfax India shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve a one-time deviation from the Company’s investment concentration restriction set forth in its by-laws in order to complete the previously announced acquisition of an additional 10% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited, as more particularly described in the management proxy circular.

The Special Meeting will be held in a virtual only meeting format via live audio webcast online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-837-910-091 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

In light of the recent Canada Post labour disruption, shareholders may experience delays in receiving physical copies of the Meeting Materials. As such, shareholders are encouraged to access the management proxy circular electronically under Fairfax India’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The management proxy circular contains, among other things, details of the special item of business to be considered at the Special Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the management proxy circular in its entirety and, if they require assistance, should consult their financial, legal, tax or other professional advisors.

Details of how shareholders or their duly appointed proxyholders can access and participate in the Special Meeting are set out in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically. As a result of the Canada Post labour disruption, it is recommended that any physical forms of proxy or voting instruction forms be delivered via hand or courier (other than Canada Post) to ensure that they are received in a timely manner.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs (416) 367-4755



CBJ Newsmakers