Fatboy Canada Presents the Paletti Collection: Modular Outdoor Lounge Furniture for Ultimate Flexibility and Comfort

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fatboy Canada is excited to introduce the Paletti Collection, a modular outdoor lounge system designed to bring comfort, style, and adaptability to Canadian outdoor living spaces. Inspired by the freedom of creating your own setup, Paletti lets you design the lounge area that fits your life—whether you’re hosting a backyard party, relaxing on your terrace, or outfitting a commercial patio.

Create Your Perfect Outdoor Oasis

With the Paletti Collection, mix and match modular elements to build your ideal lounge setup. From cozy two-seater sofas to expansive sectional arrangements, the collection offers endless configurations. Choose from corner seats, center modules, loungers, and tables to customize your outdoor relaxation space. Whether it’s a compact balcony or a sprawling deck, Paletti adapts to your environment.

Built for Canadian Weather

The Paletti Collection is engineered for durability, featuring a recyclable base and corrosion-resistant steel for the backrest. The cushions are made with water-repellent fabric that stands up to the elements, while maintaining a soft, comfortable feel. Maintenance is effortless: spills and stains can be easily wiped away or rinsed off, ensuring your lounge stays beautiful season after season.

Paletti Daybed: The Star of Outdoor Indulgence

At the heart of the collection is the Paletti Daybed, a luxurious centerpiece that invites relaxation. Designed for solo lounging or sharing the moment with someone else, the daybed offers spacious comfort while retaining the collection’s sleek, modular aesthetic. Perfect for sunbathing, reading, or simply enjoying a quiet afternoon outdoors.

Paletti 4-Seater: Spacious Comfort

The Paletti 4-Seater configuration is ideal for those who love to entertain. With ample space to seat up to four people comfortably, it brings both style and functionality to larger patios, decks, or garden spaces. Its modular design allows for easy customization, whether used as a classic sofa arrangement or as part of a larger sectional setup. The 4-Seater offers the same weather-resistant materials, plush cushions, and modern lines that define the Paletti Collection, making it perfect for relaxed get-togethers and outdoor celebrations.

Flexible Design for Residential and Commercial Use

The Paletti Collection isn’t just for home patios. Its modular flexibility and robust construction make it ideal for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and commercial terraces. From intimate seating areas to large social lounges, Paletti makes it easy to create inviting outdoor environments that can adapt to any setting.

In Stock and Shipping from Montreal

Fatboy is proud to offer the Paletti Collection with inventory available now, shipping directly from our Montreal warehouse for fast and efficient delivery nationwide. Canadians can now enjoy Paletti’s unique combination of modern design, superior comfort, and weather-ready performance.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags , innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories that combine playful design with enduring quality. In Canada, all Fatboy orders are shipped from our Montreal-based warehouse, ensuring fast and reliable delivery nationwide.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: [email protected]

website: fatboycanada.com



