Finning to report Q3 2024 results on November 12 and hold investor call on November 13, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q3 2024 results on November 12, 2024 after markets close and hold the investor call on November 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial 1-844-763-8274 (Canada and US toll free) or 1-412-717-9224 (international toll). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

