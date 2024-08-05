Fintech Cadence and Visa join forces to support payment innovation in Canada

MONTREAL, Quebec, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fintech Cadence, Canada’s leading fintech incubator and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, have announced an exciting collaboration to fuel fintech innovation across Canada. Through curated programming, events and education, Visa will support the development of Canadian fintech companies building products and services for the payment and remittance sector.

In Canada, fintechs are transforming the payments ecosystem and are a vital driver of our economy. Globally, Visa works with more than 2,000 fintechs to solve the greatest challenges within payments and provide them with the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of digital commerce.

“We are excited about this new collaboration and the trust Visa have put in us,” said Layial El-Hadi, Executive Director at Fintech Cadence. “We have always been strong proponents of fostering collaboration and helping bridge the gap with founders who break the norm daily and provide innovative solutions for Canadian consumers and businesses. Thanks to this collaboration, we are continuing our mission of helping advance the financial system to serve Canadians for the better.”

Fintech Cadence has been a driving force of innovation within the Canadian fintech landscape for the past eight years. As the largest fintech incubator in the country, the organization has fostered a vibrant community. It focuses on raising awareness about the sector, supporting founders in their early stages and connecting fintechs with the financial industry to promote the sector’s growth.

“At Visa, we understand the journey of innovation all too well. Like many of these companies, we started with a vision to solve a consumer pain point and now, we are deeply committed to supporting the next generation of innovators,” said Chris Ferron, Vice President of Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs at Visa. “Our work with Fintech Cadence is a testament to this commitment and we are thrilled to collaborate to empower bold ideas and drive meaningful change in the payment space.”

As part of the overall collaboration, Visa is one of the Champion Sponsors of the 2025 Fintech Drinks Series with the first of 5 events kicking off in Montreal on March 26th, 2025 at Espace CDPQ. Subsequent events will be held in Halifax (May ’25), Calgary (June ’25), Toronto (Sept ’25) and again in Montreal (Nov ’25). Additional information and registration for the events can be found on Fintech Cadence’s website (www.fintechcadence.com/fintech-drinks/) and via their LinkedIn page.

About Fintech Cadence

Fintech Cadence is a non-profit organization established in 2017 dedicated to the Canadian fintech community by providing multiple initiatives from coast to coast. Their mission is to advance the financial system for the better through a three-tier mandate of educating fintech talent, supporting early-stage startups, and fostering collaboration amongst Canada’s fintech ecosystem of financial institutions, VCs, incubators, accelerators and universities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9f7a86a-8830-46ee-98dc-cd660b7359b2



