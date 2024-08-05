Firan Technology Group Corporation Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) (“FTG” or the “Corporation”) today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”), held in Toronto, Ontario on April 10, 2025. The Corporation reports that each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated February 28, 2025, was elected as a director of FTG.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of FTG are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Mike L. Andrade 13,752,328 99.98% 2,357 0.02% Robert J. Beutel 13,346,735 97.03% 407,950 2.97% Bradley C. Bourne 13,701,682 99.61% 53,003 0.39% Christine Forget 13,500,735 98.15% 253,950 1.85% Edward C. Hanna 13,500,630 98.15% 254,055 1.85%

There were 60 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the AGM holding 14,059,796 Common Shares representing 55.85% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In addition, at the AGM, the shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Corporation’s auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. For more information on these matters, please refer to FTG’s management information circular dated February 28, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits : A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

: A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace: Designs, certifies, manufactures, and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website



