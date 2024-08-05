First Source Mortgage Corporation Announces Retirement of CEO David Mandel

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Source Mortgage Corporation (“the Company”), a leading provider of boutique commercial mortgages in Ontario, announced today that, after 18 years of leadership at the helm of the company, Co-Founder and CEO David Mandel officially retired on March 1, 2025. David played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success, positioning the First Source Mortgage Fund (“the Fund”) as an industry leader.

Under David Mandel’s leadership, the Company achieved significant milestones, including growing the Company’s assets under management (AUM) from inception to over $460M (CDN$) as of December 31, 2024, all while providing an 18-year annual average return to investors of 9.8%. David successfully oversaw the funding of 291 commercial loans totalling over $1.4B (CDN$).

“I am incredibly proud of what we have built together at First Source and thankful for the remarkably competent team behind our success,” said David Mandel. “After careful consideration, I feel this is the right time for me to step away and allow the next generation of leadership to take the Company to even greater heights. It has been an honour to lead such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to seeing all the future success the company will undoubtedly achieve.”

To ensure a seamless transition, the Company’s Board of Directors has empowered President Leonard Zaidener with expanded responsibilities following David’s retirement. David Mandel will remain an active member of the Board of Directors to provide guidance during this transition. Leonard Zaidener’s leadership is the result of a carefully planned succession strategy, which began when he joined the Company in 2018. Please see biography: https://firstsourcemortgage.ca/our-team/leonard-zaidener-mba/

“David Mandel has been an exceptional leader, shaping First Source into the respected institution it is today,” said President Leonard Zaidener. “We are grateful for his vision and dedication, and we wish him all the best in his retirement. I look forward to the challenge ahead and aspire to achieve the same level of success as my predecessor,” he added.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Roberts

Vice-President of Fund Sales

First Source Mortgage Corporation

[email protected]

ABOUT THE FIRST SOURCE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Established in 2006, First Source Mortgage Corporation has evolved into a renowned boutique mortgage lender in Ontario. Specializing in commercial and development mortgages, First Source has been pivotal in the financing of nearly 300 commercial loans. The First Source team of originators, underwriters and administrators, equipped with substantial expertise in real estate finance, have made the Company a dependable choice in the industry. For more information, please visit https://firstsourcemortgage.ca/

ABOUT THE FIRST SOURCE MORTGAGE FUND

The Fund is a diversified portfolio of commercial and development property mortgages focused in the Greater Toronto Area and select other Southern Ontario markets. https://www.firstsourcemortgage.ca/fund-materials.



