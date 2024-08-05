First West addresses housing crisis through $250,000 community bond investment into sustainable co-operative housing development

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First West Credit Union has announced a significant investment of $250,000 into Propolis Cooperative Housing Society (Propolis)—a new non-profit housing co-operative organization with a mandate to develop affordable, sustainable, net-zero multifamily buildings in Kamloops, BC over the coming decade.

Propolis is a grassroots organization, volunteer-run, with an 11-member board of directors. This development will feature a six-storey mixed-use building with 50 affordable residential units above 9,300 square feet of ground-level commercial space. The net-zero residential units, ranging from bachelor to 3-bedroom suites, will incorporate universal design. Residents will enjoy common gardens, amenity spaces, and a shared vehicle program. All units will be non-profit co-operative housing, priced below market rents, and will cater to a diverse community of families, professionals, retirees, and students.

“We have an urgent need for more affordable housing options in our community, as we see more and more people being priced out of their homes and neighbourhoods,” says Lindsay Harris, Executive Director at Propolis. “We are thrilled that First West Credit Union’s mission is aligned with our goal to drive the co-operative housing movement forward. Their investment brings us one step closer to building our first 50 affordable homes, while also establishing a key investor partnership that we can leverage as we complete this bond campaign and look ahead to future projects.”

First West has purchased $250,000 in Propolis Bonds, a community bond issued by Propolis to finance the project. This is the largest single community bond investment in the Propolis community bond offering.

Community bonds are a social finance tool that can be used by charities, non-profits, and co-operatives to finance socially and environmentally impactful projects. Similar in many ways to a traditional bond, they are an interest-bearing loan from an investor, which has a set rate of return and an investment fixed term.

“Credit Unions have always looked for innovative solutions to address community challenges— it’s at the centre of why we exist as a co-operative,” says Launi Skinner, CEO at First West Credit Union. “Our members are telling us right now that finding affordable places to live is a huge challenge and at the top of their priority list. By aligning ourselves with a like-minded, values-driven co-operative, it offers an opportunity to support some key issues facing our communities— most notably providing sustainable and affordable housing options while addressing inequality.”

Propolis’ bond campaign is executed with support from Tapestry Community Capital, a leader in the community investment and social finance space in Canada. Tapestry has helped administer over $110 million from over 4,000 community investors for a multitude of non-profit and co-operative projects.

“The community bond market in Canada is rapidly expanding. Over the next two years, Tapestry aims to double the amount of capital we’ve helped issuers raise, particularly in the affordable housing sector,” says Ryan Collins-Swartz, Co-Executive Director at Tapestry Community Capital. “This growth offers an exciting opportunity for values-driven investors, like co-operatives and credit unions, to earn fair returns while supporting community economic development. First West Credit Union’s investment in Propolis Bonds is a significant milestone that will inspire others to follow suit.”

Construction at the Kamloops site is set to begin in the fall of 2025. To learn more about Propolis Cooperative Housing Society and this project, visit: https://www.propoliscooperative.com/

About First West Credit Union

First West Credit Union offers members the financial strength, comprehensive product selection and extended branch network of a large financial institution while maintaining local brand identities and a unique grassroots approach to service. First West is one of Canada’s leading member-owned financial co-operatives with $18.6 billion in total assets and assets under administration, more than 270,000 members and more than 1,300 team members. It operates 45 branches throughout the province under the Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial brands. Visit firstwestcu.ca for more information on First West Credit Union.

About Propolis

Propolis Cooperative Housing Society is a new non-profit housing cooperative organization with a mandate to develop affordable, sustainable, net-zero housing in Kamloops. Propolis incorporated in November 2020 under the BC Cooperative Association Act. The long-term plan of the cooperative is to build a network of affordable net-zero multi-family buildings in Kamloops over the next several decades.

