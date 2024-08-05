Flow Capital Announces $1.5 Million of Follow-On Investments to a Fintech Company

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces $1.5 million of follow-on investments made over the last 6 months to a Canadian fintech SaaS company.

With this investment, Flow Capital’s total aggregate investment will reach $3.4 million, demonstrating the Flow Capital’s continued commitment and support to its portfolio companies. The additional funding will build on the company’s existing momentum, continue fueling its efforts for cross-border expansion, and propel growth.

Flow Capital continues to focus on helping high-growth SaaS companies achieve their objectives by providing fast access to growth capital. Flow Capital invites growing technology companies seeking covenant light founder-friendly growth capital to apply for funding directly on their website at www.flowcap.com/apply .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎ [email protected]

47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,

‎Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Flow or the industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof. Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.



