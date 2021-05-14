Fortis Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:FTS) announced today that it has closed its offering (the “Offering”) of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.18% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2028 (the “Notes”). The Offering was made to the public through a syndicate of agents co-led by TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., and including CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada, Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, MUFG Securities (Canada) Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. and Casgrain & Company Limited.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2020 revenue of $8.9 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at March 30, 2021. The Corporation’s 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis’ shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

289.946.3572

investorrelations@fortisinc.com Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com

